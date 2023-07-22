In rural parts of Yuen Long, an outsourced cleaner’s designated rest area is just a small trash station without windows or electricity, covered by a makeshift structure. Photo: Kelly Fung
In rural parts of Yuen Long, an outsourced cleaner’s designated rest area is just a small trash station without windows or electricity, covered by a makeshift structure. Photo: Kelly Fung
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s rural cleaners at mercy of heat while some are unaware of alerts and have nowhere to rest

  • Outdoor workers in remote villages take refuge from heat in rest areas with no fans or drinking water
  • Cleaners say portable fans are ‘useless’, new uniforms don’t absorb sweat, adding to heatstroke risk

Kelly Fung
Kelly Fung

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In rural parts of Yuen Long, an outsourced cleaner’s designated rest area is just a small trash station without windows or electricity, covered by a makeshift structure. Photo: Kelly Fung
In rural parts of Yuen Long, an outsourced cleaner’s designated rest area is just a small trash station without windows or electricity, covered by a makeshift structure. Photo: Kelly Fung
READ FULL ARTICLE