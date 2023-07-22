A secondary school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of leaking the answers to a DSE exam paper on social media. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong DSE 2023: police arrest teacher over social media leak of marking scheme for Chinese writing exam
- Secondary school teacher, 38, suspected of leaking marking scheme for Chinese writing exam to drum up business as private tutor
- ‘The internet is not a lawless place, if anyone attempts to exploit the anonymity of the internet to commit illegal acts, the police will strictly enforce the law,’ force warns
