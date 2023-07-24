Clear skies over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. An approaching typhoon might bring unstable weather later this week. Photo: Edmond So
Clear skies over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. An approaching typhoon might bring unstable weather later this week. Photo: Edmond So
Storm Doksuri to intensify into super typhoon on Wednesday, impact on Hong Kong still unclear

  • Observatory says it will decide on warning signal if typhoon, now 1,500km from city, enters 800km radius
  • If storm moves towards southern Taiwan, city can expect hot weather from downdraft, but a path to eastern Guangdong could bring unstable weather

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 11:17am, 24 Jul, 2023

