A taxi crashed into a roadwork site in Hong Kong, leaving the woman, her two passengers and three workers in hospital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong taxi crashes into roadwork site injuring 6 people, including 3 workers, in second incident in less than 24 hours
- 58-year-old driver lost control of taxi which crashed into roadwork site injuring the driver, two passengers and three workers
- Two of four tourists injured in crash with crane truck still in critical condition in hospital
