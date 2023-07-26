A taxi crashed into a roadwork site in Hong Kong, leaving the woman, her two passengers and three workers in hospital. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong taxi crashes into roadwork site injuring 6 people, including 3 workers, in second incident in less than 24 hours

  • 58-year-old driver lost control of taxi which crashed into roadwork site injuring the driver, two passengers and three workers
  • Two of four tourists injured in crash with crane truck still in critical condition in hospital

Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:27pm, 26 Jul, 2023

