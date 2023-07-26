Singer Coco Lee’s family has announced pallbearers for the public funeral service in North Point. Photo: Getty Images
Singer Coco Lee’s family has announced pallbearers for the public funeral service in North Point. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee’s family announces list of pallbearers for public funeral service, but husband Bruce Rockowitz not among them

  • Brother-in-law Billy Ho and singer Jenny Tseng are among eight people who will carry singer’s coffin on Monday
  • Live stream will be available on YouTube channel of singer-songwriter’s older sister Nancy Lee

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:23pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Coco Lee’s family has announced pallbearers for the public funeral service in North Point. Photo: Getty Images
Singer Coco Lee’s family has announced pallbearers for the public funeral service in North Point. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE