Food Angel’s community workers will be trained to measure health indicators and upload the results to an e-platform. Photo: Jelly Tse
Elderly Hongkongers to get health checks while receiving free food from community workers in new programme

  • Polytechnic University will join Food Angel for community health monitoring programme targeting elderly residents
  • Community workers will upload data to online platform to be analysed by nurses for follow-up

Leopold Chen
Updated: 8:45pm, 26 Jul, 2023

