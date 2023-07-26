Food Angel’s community workers will be trained to measure health indicators and upload the results to an e-platform. Photo: Jelly Tse
Elderly Hongkongers to get health checks while receiving free food from community workers in new programme
- Polytechnic University will join Food Angel for community health monitoring programme targeting elderly residents
- Community workers will upload data to online platform to be analysed by nurses for follow-up
