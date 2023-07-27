The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP
The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Explainer |
Can the shadow of the Lamma IV disaster at last be lifted? The Post looks at the implications of a High Court ruling in favour of an inquest 11 years after the ferry sinking claimed 39 lives

  • A High Court ruling after a years-long fight that an inquest should be held into the maritime disaster is welcomed by campaigners
  • They say a Coroner’s Court hearing might at last discover the full circumstances of the tragedy – and help prevent similar incidents in the future

Ambrose LiHarvey Kong
Ambrose Li and Harvey Kong

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP
The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE