The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP
Explainer |
Can the shadow of the Lamma IV disaster at last be lifted? The Post looks at the implications of a High Court ruling in favour of an inquest 11 years after the ferry sinking claimed 39 lives
- A High Court ruling after a years-long fight that an inquest should be held into the maritime disaster is welcomed by campaigners
- They say a Coroner’s Court hearing might at last discover the full circumstances of the tragedy – and help prevent similar incidents in the future
The wreck of the Lamma IV ferry is lifted from the seabed. Photo: SCMP