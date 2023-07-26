The Security Bureau has said it would use the automated model adopted by Macau in the rebuilt Huanggang port when it reopened in 2025. Photo: Jess Ma
Hong Kong should copy Macau method of quickly processing travellers to mainland China with single identity card check: pro-Beijing party DAB

  • Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) makes call as authorities discuss checkpoint upgrades under Northern Metropolis scheme
  • Legislators point to automated model which cuts out second identity card check regularly required at crossings with mainland

Jess Ma
Updated: 12:21am, 27 Jul, 2023

