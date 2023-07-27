The unpaid wages are said to cover three months’ wages. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong authorities call for resolution of labour dispute at transitional housing site, as workers claim HK$600,000 owed in unpaid wages
- Eight workers chant slogans and hold up banners saying ‘sweat with no pay’ and ‘evil bosses have no conscience’ at construction site
- Housing Bureau and Labour Department reach out to NGO operator and building contractor of Yap Ting Terraced Home in Tseung Kwan O
