The unpaid wages are said to cover three months’ wages. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong authorities call for resolution of labour dispute at transitional housing site, as workers claim HK$600,000 owed in unpaid wages

  • Eight workers chant slogans and hold up banners saying ‘sweat with no pay’ and ‘evil bosses have no conscience’ at construction site
  • Housing Bureau and Labour Department reach out to NGO operator and building contractor of Yap Ting Terraced Home in Tseung Kwan O

Jess Ma

Updated: 9:42pm, 27 Jul, 2023

