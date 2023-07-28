The group pushing for the proposal to be scrapped took out full-page adverts listing the names of the alumni who had signed the petition. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Deputy head of official Hong Kong think tank withdraws signature from 1,400-name petition urging lawmakers to reject bill overhauling Chinese University governing body
- In a statement late on Thursday, Chief Executive’s Policy Unit says deputy head Nicholas Kwan has voluntarily withdrawn his signature from petition
- Legislative Council committee will meet on Friday to discuss private members’ bill proposed by three lawmakers who sit on council
