The group pushing for the proposal to be scrapped took out full-page adverts listing the names of the alumni who had signed the petition. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Deputy head of official Hong Kong think tank withdraws signature from 1,400-name petition urging lawmakers to reject bill overhauling Chinese University governing body

  • In a statement late on Thursday, Chief Executive’s Policy Unit says deputy head Nicholas Kwan has voluntarily withdrawn his signature from petition
  • Legislative Council committee will meet on Friday to discuss private members’ bill proposed by three lawmakers who sit on council

Ng Kang-chungDanny Mok
Ng Kang-chung and Danny Mok

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jul, 2023

