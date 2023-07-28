Ani-Com is known for its myriad of games, toys and comics for fans and cosplayers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Ani-Com is known for its myriad of games, toys and comics for fans and cosplayers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong entertainment
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Ani-Com 2023: comics, gaming fans form 300-metre queue outside convention centre as annual festival opens

  • Vendors expect brisk business, noting much larger turnout than in previous years
  • Priority ticket holders also have to queue up according to numbers allocated in their raffle tickets

Leopold Chen
Leopold Chen

Updated: 1:01pm, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ani-Com is known for its myriad of games, toys and comics for fans and cosplayers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Ani-Com is known for its myriad of games, toys and comics for fans and cosplayers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE