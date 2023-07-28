Ani-Com is known for its myriad of games, toys and comics for fans and cosplayers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong Ani-Com 2023: comics, gaming fans form 300-metre queue outside convention centre as annual festival opens
- Vendors expect brisk business, noting much larger turnout than in previous years
- Priority ticket holders also have to queue up according to numbers allocated in their raffle tickets
