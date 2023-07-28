Four of the workers were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Four of the workers were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong construction worker loses consciousness, 6 others complain of feeling unwell in 100 sq ft basement area amid heat alert

  • Labourer later regains consciousness and sent to hospital with three colleagues for treatment
  • Poor ventilation in small basement area may have caused incident, according to police source

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:04pm, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Four of the workers were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Four of the workers were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE