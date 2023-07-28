Four of the workers were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong construction worker loses consciousness, 6 others complain of feeling unwell in 100 sq ft basement area amid heat alert
- Labourer later regains consciousness and sent to hospital with three colleagues for treatment
- Poor ventilation in small basement area may have caused incident, according to police source
