Elderly residents aged 70 or above are more prone to suicide, according to Samaritan Befrienders. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s elderly suicides reach record-high, prompting calls for more healthcare staff and measures to keep younger people in city for support
- About 44 per cent of 1,080 suicides involved people aged 60 or above, according to Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong
- Emigration wave has led to families leaving their elderly relatives behind, which adds to their loneliness, suicide prevention group says
