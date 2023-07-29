Elderly residents aged 70 or above are more prone to suicide, according to Samaritan Befrienders. Photo: Shutterstock
Elderly residents aged 70 or above are more prone to suicide, according to Samaritan Befrienders. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s elderly suicides reach record-high, prompting calls for more healthcare staff and measures to keep younger people in city for support

  • About 44 per cent of 1,080 suicides involved people aged 60 or above, according to Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong
  • Emigration wave has led to families leaving their elderly relatives behind, which adds to their loneliness, suicide prevention group says

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 5:50pm, 29 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly residents aged 70 or above are more prone to suicide, according to Samaritan Befrienders. Photo: Shutterstock
Elderly residents aged 70 or above are more prone to suicide, according to Samaritan Befrienders. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE