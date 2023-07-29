A poster featuring late singer Coco Lee at a bus stop in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
A poster featuring late singer Coco Lee at a bus stop in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong entertainment
Hong Kong /  Society

A farewell to a ‘pop diva of a generation’: fans buy bus stop ads as tribute to late Hong Kong singer Coco Lee

  • ‘Coco broke barriers on the international stage so many more could have that door opened for them,’ late singer’s sister Nancy Lee says
  • Separately, Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz says comments about his marriage are ‘malicious speculation and rumours’

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun and Lars Hamer

Updated: 10:14pm, 29 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A poster featuring late singer Coco Lee at a bus stop in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
A poster featuring late singer Coco Lee at a bus stop in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE