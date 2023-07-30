Tutoring group Brilliant Education has abruptly closed its doors, leaving parents and staff out of pocket. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hundreds of Hong Kong parents demand money back after tutoring group Brilliant Education abruptly closes doors
- Brilliant Education, which runs five centres, posted notices on branch doors saying it had permanently closed on Saturday after its ‘historical mission [had] been fulfilled’
- Parents join fast-growing WhatsApp group, with many out of pocket after paying for classes months in advance and some staff seeking unpaid wages
