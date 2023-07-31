‘Abalone King’ Yeung Koon-yat, famous Hong Kong restaurateur, dies at age 90

Legendary Hong Kong restaurateur Yeung Koon-yat, popularly known as the “Abalone King”, has died at the age of 90. Forum Restaurant, co-founded by the chef and which had three Michelin stars, announced Yeung had died at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in Happy Valley on Monday. He was suffering from an illness, which was not disclosed. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Yeung’s family and friends and pray for his eternal rest,” it said. Yeung, also known as Ah Yat, was famous for his signature abalone dish, which he perfected and popularised at the Forum Restaurant. Born in Guangdong province’s Zhongshan in 1932, he came from humble beginnings and arrived in Hong Kong as a teenager in 1949, getting his first job at Tai Wah Restaurant. His career went from strength to strength after that, with the chef co-founding the Forum Restaurant in 1977. The venue went on to receive its illustrious place in the Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau in 2020. Yeung also served his signature dish to China’s then paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and other dignitaries at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in 1984, less than a decade after the mainland began to open up to foreign businesses. “Without open reform, we could never have eaten this delicious abalone,” Deng famously said after he tasted the dish, which was recommended by late tycoon Yue-Kong Pao of Hong Kong’s Worldwide Shipping Group. How Yeung Koon-yat became Hong Kong’s abalone king The legendary chef’s reputation rose to further heights in 1988 when he was invited to preside over a three-day banquet in Singapore, where affluent diners had previously only enjoyed canned abalone. “The entire world knows about my abalone,” Yeung told the Post in an interview in 2020. “The product used to be reserved for kings and emperors because it was so difficult to prepare.”