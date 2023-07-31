Legendary chef Yeung Koon-yat has died at age 90. Photo: Thomas Yau
‘Abalone King’ Yeung Koon-yat, famous Hong Kong restaurateur, dies at age 90

  • Co-founder of three Michelin starred Forum Restaurant came from humble beginnings and famously served up his signature dish to former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping
  • ‘We offer our heartfelt condolences to Yeung’s family and friends, and pray for his eternal rest,’ restaurant says

Danny Mok
Updated: 7:02pm, 31 Jul, 2023

