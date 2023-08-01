Angry fans confront late pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Angry fans confront late pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Angry fans confront late Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz at crematorium

  • Fans surround Canadian businessman at Cape Collinson Crematorium, with some yelling ‘you have no conscience’
  • Rockowitz, who was squeezed in the middle of the crowd, did not respond to the comments

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong and Lars Hamer

Updated: 5:00pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Angry fans confront late pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Angry fans confront late pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE