Angry fans confront late pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Angry fans confront late Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz at crematorium
- Fans surround Canadian businessman at Cape Collinson Crematorium, with some yelling ‘you have no conscience’
- Rockowitz, who was squeezed in the middle of the crowd, did not respond to the comments
