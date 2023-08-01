Bruce Rockowitz, Coco Lee’s husband, arrives at Monday’s memorial service for the singing star. Photo: Elson Li
exclusive | Husband of late Hong Kong star Coco Lee defends himself against fan attacks at cremation service
- Bruce Rockowitz tells the Post he has ‘100 per cent nothing to do with’ the death
- He speaks out after Lee fans from mainland China hurl vile abuse at him at service
Bruce Rockowitz, Coco Lee’s husband, arrives at Monday’s memorial service for the singing star. Photo: Elson Li