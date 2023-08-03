CLP Power has two cage drones for internal checks and three outdoor ones for external checks. Photo: Elson Li
CLP Power has two cage drones for internal checks and three outdoor ones for external checks. Photo: Elson Li
Faster than humans? Drones, crawler robot at Hong Kong’s CLP Power cut inspection times from 12 to 1 day

  • Robots are capable of examining the facilities in greater detail than humans, engineers say
  • ‘Finding defects is like finding a needle at sea. Some are in hidden places or dead corners, and they can easily be missed by humans,’ CLP engineer Grace Wong says

Leopold Chen
Updated: 8:24am, 3 Aug, 2023

