CLP Power has two cage drones for internal checks and three outdoor ones for external checks. Photo: Elson Li
Faster than humans? Drones, crawler robot at Hong Kong’s CLP Power cut inspection times from 12 to 1 day
- Robots are capable of examining the facilities in greater detail than humans, engineers say
- ‘Finding defects is like finding a needle at sea. Some are in hidden places or dead corners, and they can easily be missed by humans,’ CLP engineer Grace Wong says
