Domestic helpers from overseas gather in Central on a day off. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong residents must pay thousands of dollars more to hire domestic helpers from Indonesia as Jakarta enforces new rules

  • Indonesia-based agencies claim many Hong Kong counterparts not complying with regulations requiring employers to pay full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000
  • Source says Indonesian official to visit city this month to discuss nation’s commitment to implementing rules, which were adopted last year

Fiona Chow

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Aug, 2023

