Cleaners cite a heavy workload as one of the reasons preventing them from following the government’s new heatstroke guidelines. Photo: Jelly Tse
More than 80 per cent of cleaners do not fully follow Hong Kong’s new heatstroke guidelines, survey finds, with many citing heavy workload
- Disconnect between guidelines and conditions cleaners face, Concern for Grassroots’ Livelihood Alliance says
- Many say they still have to finish their work even after taking a break, while others express fear of being deemed lazy
