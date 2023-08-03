Cleaners cite a heavy workload as one of the reasons preventing them from following the government’s new heatstroke guidelines. Photo: Jelly Tse
Cleaners cite a heavy workload as one of the reasons preventing them from following the government’s new heatstroke guidelines. Photo: Jelly Tse
More than 80 per cent of cleaners do not fully follow Hong Kong’s new heatstroke guidelines, survey finds, with many citing heavy workload

  • Disconnect between guidelines and conditions cleaners face, Concern for Grassroots’ Livelihood Alliance says
  • Many say they still have to finish their work even after taking a break, while others express fear of being deemed lazy

Harvey Kong

Updated: 7:11pm, 3 Aug, 2023

