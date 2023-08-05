Her estranged husband used to pay the rent of about HK$6,000 (US$768) a month, but stopped at the end of last year. Mother and daughter often get by on canned food and instant noodles.

Isolated from her family and friends on the mainland, Li said: “I have been struggling as I don’t have much experience being a mother and I’m single.”

In 2021, there were 56,249 single mothers and 16,030 single fathers, and 94,508 children living with single parents. Photo: Felix Wong

Hong Kong was home to 72,279 single parents in 2021, according to census data, and they comprised women and men who never married or were separated, divorced or widowed, caring for children aged under 18.

There were 56,249 single mothers and 16,030 single fathers, and 94,508 children living with them. Almost four in five of the children lived with single mothers.

Experts and social workers have warned that Hong Kong’s single-parent families face deep-seated problems but receive insufficient support.

They said these parents needed help to increase their self-confidence, and those traumatised by separation required emotional counselling and education to cope with divorce. They also needed training to find work, and employers willing to provide flexible working arrangements that allowed them to juggle jobs and childcare.

Two recent cases sparked calls for more attention to be paid to the needs of such families.

On June 5, a 29-year-old woman from an ethnic minority community was arrested on suspicion of killing her three daughters aged two, four and five by smothering them in a flat in Sham Shui Po.

She was said to have been separated from her husband for about a year. Police said the tragedy might have been related to the couple’s marital problems or it was possible the woman did not want her girls to be cared for by other people after a divorce.

On June 26, a 25-year-old man and his 48-year-old female cousin were arrested after his two young daughters fell ill after accidentally eating what was suspected to be cannabis-laced sweets.

The girls, aged two and four, were sent to hospital. Their mother, who is separated from her husband, reported the case to police.

The father was charged with two counts of wilfully ill-treating and neglecting two children, and possessing nine cannabis candies. His cousin was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

“These were high-risk families, involving working single parents and young children,” said emeritus professor Cecilia Chan Lai-wan of the department of social work and social administration at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

“Many single-parent families face financial insecurity, emotional problems and caregiving pressure. But the city’s weakening social support network means help is unavailable when they need it,” she noted.

Police cordon off an area in Sham Shui Po after a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her three daughters. Photo: Sam Tsang

HKU emeritus professor Nelson Chow Wing-sun said the prevalence of divorce meant there was a growing number of single parents who were better off, including highly paid professionals.

“The problem of single-parent families is not one of a minority in society,” he said.

But Hong Kong offers no special services for single parents and their children, as their problems are regarded as general family issues and their special needs are ignored, according to Chow.

“The public has had a bias towards single-parent families with little compassion for their hardships,” he said.

Chow urged authorities to increase support for such families, including not only the underprivileged but also those who were better off.

Other experts who spoke to the Post agreed, but said the worst off were still poor families struggling to get by.

Angie Chan Hiu-yuen, chief officer of family and community service of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), said many families lived in poverty as single parents with children to care for could not take jobs or settled for working only a few hours.

Many also had difficulty recovering maintenance payments from their ex-spouses.

The median monthly household income of single parents stood at HK$18,260 in 2021 – about two-thirds of HK$27,650 of all domestic households, according to official data.

Hard to juggle jobs and childcare

A survey of 336 single parents between March and April found that nearly nine in 10 said they could not juggle work with childcare.

Some said employers were unwilling to hire them or offer flexible working arrangements.

More than half said they felt single-parent families were discriminated against in society, and many criticised the government for providing insufficient support.

The survey was carried out by the Junior Chamber International Peninsula, Hong Kong Single Parents Association (HKSPA) and New Home Association.

Jessie Yu Sau-chu, chief executive of the HKSPA, which supports about 1,200 members, said single parents found it hard to juggle jobs and childcare, and that pressure led to emotional problems and tense relations at home.

She said growing up with only one parent also had an impact on children, and some felt discriminated against, or had low self-esteem and became socially isolated.

Social worker Lam Ki, of the NGO People Service Centre, said most of the underprivileged single parents her organisation worked with were unemployed women who had previously relied on their husbands.

They found it hard to find jobs after separation because of discrimination, as employers were unwilling to hire single parents, and the lack of flexible arrangements at workplaces.

Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organisation, said the most vulnerable included women who were poor, lacked support from family or friends, had more than one child or had children with special needs.

Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organisation, says women who lack family support are among the most vulnerable. Photo: May Tse

‘l was cornered with no way out’

Elaine Chan, 53, recalled the times she felt depressed and suicidal while raising her son alone over about 15 years.

Chan and her son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, have lived in a public flat in Sham Shui Po since her divorce from her ex-husband, who was a construction worker.

She said she was physically and mentally stressed as her son was restless and had difficulty concentrating.

Many employers showed concern when she told them she was raising a child with special needs alone, and they would not hire her.

Without work, mother and son lived on the government’s Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) monthly allowances of about HK$7,000.

She felt so stressed and overwhelmed that she swallowed sleeping pills a few times. “I was depressed, helpless and hopeless. I felt l was cornered with no way out,” she said.

Things improved after she was introduced to the HKSPA, where she met other single parents in similar circumstances, joined outings and attended health talks. Volunteers also called regularly to check on her.

Her son, now 18, is an apprentice learning about lift mechanics. Chan has been working as a part-time cleaner for about two years, earning about HK$7,000 a month.

‘Families need help with long-term planning’

The government currently provides services for families in need, including single-parent families, at integrated family service centres operated by the Social Welfare Department and subsidised NGOs.

The centres organise mutual help groups, talks and activities, with social workers assessing needs and providing suitable services. The centres also provide intensive counselling, compassionate rehousing and emergency relief funding.

These centres handled 10,082 single-parent cases during the 2022-23 financial year.

The government has also subsidised NGOs to run five specialised co-parenting support centres where separated or divorced parents and their children can receive counselling and other help.

Coming up next is a year-long School-based After School Care Service Pilot Scheme for underprivileged families, especially those with single parents, which will let primary students remain in school for care and learning support, enabling their parents to work.

The scheme, under the Community Care Fund with an estimated total funding of HK$99 million, is expected to benefit about 3,000 children.

Despite these various efforts, experts and social workers said Hong Kong still did not have support designed specifically for single-parent families.

Most of the existing services catered to all households, and did not take into account the special needs of single parents and their children.

HKSPA’s Yu welcomed the after-school care trial, but said it should be expanded to more schools and pupils, and suggested recruiting housewives to look after the children and university students to help with homework.

She said existing services at the integrated family service centres were too general, and many, such as marriage counselling, were unsuitable for single parents. There was also no long-term follow-up.

Authorities have subsidised NGOs to run five support centres where separated or divorced parents and their children can receive counselling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

She called for one-stop centres offering targeted services to single parents, including programmes and activities to boost their self-confidence, training to find jobs, and emotional counselling for those traumatised by separation or divorce.

The centres should have trained case managers to follow up with each family for at least two years.

“What these families need is long-term life-spanning planning, not something piecemeal,” she said.

Given the city’s high divorce rate, Yu also suggested the government learn from Singapore to make “divorce education” a mandatory step before a couple splits, to prepare people for single parenthood.

It should cover issues such as legal procedures, co-parenting of children after divorce, and matters related to school and jobs.

Other experts who spoke to the Post had no shortage of suggestions for how Hong Kong could do better for single parents.

HKU’s Chan urged the government to strengthen child care services for children aged up to six – a crucial development stage – which would also provide relief for working single parents.

“Other countries have more workplaces where parents can take their children to work and places where parents can leave their youngsters while at work,” she said.

Dicky Chow Ka-chun, a researcher at Our Hong Kong Foundation, called for flexible working arrangements at workplaces, such as offering single-parent employees one to two hours off to pick up their children from school, and allowing them to work from home sometimes.

HKCSS’s Chan wanted the government to set up a dedicated department or team to handle matters related to maintenance payments and simplify the recovery procedures so single parents receive the money sooner.

She also called for job-related training information, recruitment events and labour law education for single mothers to encourage them to work and help support their families.

Social welfare lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen said single parents ought to be included among carers eligible for cash allowances and respite services, which were now only for those who look after the elderly and disabled.