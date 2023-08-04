The airport is filled with people waiting for flights following cancellations caused by a typhoon hitting Okinawa in Japan. Photo: AP
The airport is filled with people waiting for flights following cancellations caused by a typhoon hitting Okinawa in Japan. Photo: AP
Typhoon Khanun left some Hongkongers stranded in Japan. Here’s what to do if you get stuck abroad with no way home

  • Industry insiders dish advice on what to expect from flight cancellations and the usefulness of insurance
  • Immigration Department has various channels for help for city residents seeking assistance abroad

Connor Mycroft
Updated: 2:19pm, 4 Aug, 2023

