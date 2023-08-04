A receipt obtained by the Post shows a HK$5,500 wreath ordered by “Mr. Bruce” on July 31 was sent to the first floor of the funeral home. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Late Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee’s husband Bruce Rockowitz ‘paid HK$8 million to rent penthouse for singer’

  • Lee moved into one of two penthouses of Four Seasons Place in October last year, according to two different sources
  • Penthouse on top floor of International Finance Centre in Central has monthly rent of HK$800,000

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:13pm, 4 Aug, 2023

