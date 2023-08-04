Hong Kong remains an important port due to its international hub status and its accessibility, according to the company’s senior vice-president and chairman for Asia. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong welcomes back Royal Caribbean cruise liner after it was shipped off to Singapore for more than a year, as operator confirms home port use
- Spectrum of the Seas docks in city for first time in 18 months, after authorities scrapped all cruise journeys during fifth wave of Covid-19 infections
- Tourism Board upbeat on return of ship, which will make city its home port from end of next year
