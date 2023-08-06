Janella Salvador (left) and Win Metawin star in a romance about two people from different places whose lives intertwine across Hong Kong’s diverse locales. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong skyscrapers make way for villages and outlying islands in Philippine co-production as city seeks to showcase its ‘other side’
- To tell the story of two people from different cultures falling in love, Philippine actor-turned-producer Richard Juan returned to the city where he was raised
- Tourism authorities helped the backers identify filming location in Peng Chau and Tai O, spots that even the director says upended her assumptions about Hong Kong
