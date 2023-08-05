A model of the Challenger 605, the plane in which a box of condoms was discovered. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong flying squad captain accused of gross negligence after box of condoms found in aircraft cockpit
- Government Flying Service issues verbal reprimand and advisory letter to crew member after media shares image of box of condoms found in aircraft
- Flying squad’s controller accuses captain of ‘gross negligence when handling personal belongings’ after training session with female first officer
