Bruce Rockowitz arrives at a memorial service for his late wife, Hong Kong-born singing star Coco Lee. Photo: Elson Li
Bruce Rockowitz arrives at a memorial service for his late wife, Hong Kong-born singing star Coco Lee. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Husband of Hong Kong star Coco Lee to apply for inquest into her death to dispel rumours against him

  • Bruce Rockowitz is expected to press for legal proceedings so the circumstances of Lee’s death can be publicly examined
  • An insider said the move was aimed at clearing Rockowitz’s name after unfounded rumours circulated he was to blame for singer’s decision to end her life

Denise TsangNg Kang-chung
Denise Tsang and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:32am, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bruce Rockowitz arrives at a memorial service for his late wife, Hong Kong-born singing star Coco Lee. Photo: Elson Li
Bruce Rockowitz arrives at a memorial service for his late wife, Hong Kong-born singing star Coco Lee. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE