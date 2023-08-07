Representatives of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside the country’s consulate in Causeway Bay. Photo:Handout
Representatives of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside the country’s consulate in Causeway Bay. Photo:Handout
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Society

Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong call for standardised training to minimise potential disputes with employers paying higher fees

  • Representatives of Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside consulate to express concern over enforcement of ‘zero placement fees’ policy
  • Updated policy, which Jakarta revised in 2020 and again last year, requires employers to shoulder full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000 for helper

Fiona Chow

Updated: 12:18am, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Representatives of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside the country’s consulate in Causeway Bay. Photo:Handout
Representatives of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside the country’s consulate in Causeway Bay. Photo:Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE