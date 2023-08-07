Representatives of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside the country’s consulate in Causeway Bay. Photo:Handout
Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong call for standardised training to minimise potential disputes with employers paying higher fees
- Representatives of Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union gather outside consulate to express concern over enforcement of ‘zero placement fees’ policy
- Updated policy, which Jakarta revised in 2020 and again last year, requires employers to shoulder full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000 for helper
