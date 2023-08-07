Visitors at the Duke of Edinburgh Training Camp in Hong Kong have been admitted to hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting. Photo: Handout
Probe launched after 44 Hong Kong camp goers sent to hospital with diarrhoea, vomiting following spaghetti dinner
- Group had eaten meal at Jockey Club Duke of Edinburgh Training Camp in Tai Po, according to source
- Fire Services Department deploys 10 ambulances to site while Health Department sends staff to investigate
Visitors at the Duke of Edinburgh Training Camp in Hong Kong have been admitted to hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting. Photo: Handout