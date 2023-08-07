Visitors at the Duke of Edinburgh Training Camp in Hong Kong have been admitted to hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Probe launched after 44 Hong Kong camp goers sent to hospital with diarrhoea, vomiting following spaghetti dinner

  • Group had eaten meal at Jockey Club Duke of Edinburgh Training Camp in Tai Po, according to source
  • Fire Services Department deploys 10 ambulances to site while Health Department sends staff to investigate

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:12pm, 7 Aug, 2023

