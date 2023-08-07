Delegates gather to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Buan, South Korea. Photo: AP
Evacuation ordered for more than 460 Hong Kong scout delegates to world jamboree in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun nears
- South Korean authorities and world organisation earlier insisted event would proceed despite harsh weather and conditions
- City scout body makes decision just before similar statement by World Organization of the Scout Movement
Delegates gather to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Buan, South Korea. Photo: AP