The worker had been fixing lights in the sports centre when the platform toppled over. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong repairman, 69, dies after elevating work platform topples over as he was fixing lights in sports centre
- Police said man was conducting repairs on lighting on a elevating work platform that toppled and he fell from a height of about three metres
- He was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan and later certified dead
