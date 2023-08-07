The worker had been fixing lights in the sports centre when the platform toppled over. Photo: Sam Tsang
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong repairman, 69, dies after elevating work platform topples over as he was fixing lights in sports centre

  • Police said man was conducting repairs on lighting on a elevating work platform that toppled and he fell from a height of about three metres
  • He was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan and later certified dead

Oscar Liu
Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Aug, 2023

