A teenager drowned on Monday after he went for a swim at a famous natural pool in Hong Kong’s Sai Kung East Country Park. The 19-year-old split off from his three friends at around 3.25pm and went for a dip at Four Pools, also known as the Quadruplex Pools. One of his friends struggled to find the man after doubling back 10 minutes later, only discovering him after diving to the bottom of the pool. The group flagged down a passing hiker, a 40-year-old man, who contacted emergency services. Hong Kong swimmer and fisherman drown in 2 separate incidents in Sai Kung The Government Flying Service dispatched a helicopter, with rescue personnel providing immediate medical assistance to the unconscious teenager. The 19-year-old, a Hong Kong ID card holder of Filipino ethnicity, was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, but was declared dead soon after arrival. Police are investigating the incident and authorities are expected to conduct a postmortem examination. In July 2021, a 37-year-old hiker injured her head after falling into a pool in the same location. Three years earlier, rescuers recovered a Nepali man after a three-hour search at Four Pools, but the 25-year-old died as he was being airlifted to hospital. The man was believed to have joined others in helping to save a woman from drowning, but disappeared in the water. Four Pools, a series of midstream plunge pools set in rocky terrain, is a well-known nature attraction. A 12-metre-high vertical cliff looms over the uppermost pool, which is the deepest of the four, making it a hotspot for daredevil cliff jumpers. Man drowns in waters off Hong Kong’s Sai Kung while on boat trip Police have urged the public to refrain from engaging in high-risk outdoor activities on remote islands or waters, after six canoeists became trapped near a rocky area of Sai Kung’s Jin Island on Saturday. A video released by the force showed two rescue workers braving rough waves as they attempted to recover the stranded group. Police stressed that such locations posed a significant danger to individuals taking part in high-risk activities and also the rescue personnel involved in their recovery.