The accident site at North Kwai Chung Tang Shiu Kin Sports Centre, where a worker died while on an elevating platform repairing a leak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Scrutiny pledged on high-risk maintenance work in Hong Kong after worker dies from falling platform at government-run sports centre
- Director of Architectural Services Edward Tse says he is saddened over death of man, 69, who was working on elevating platform at Kwai Chung sports centre
- He says his department will step up scrutiny of elevating platforms used in maintenance work and require contractors to do likewise
The accident site at North Kwai Chung Tang Shiu Kin Sports Centre, where a worker died while on an elevating platform repairing a leak. Photo: Sam Tsang