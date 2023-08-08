The accident site at North Kwai Chung Tang Shiu Kin Sports Centre, where a worker died while on an elevating platform repairing a leak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Scrutiny pledged on high-risk maintenance work in Hong Kong after worker dies from falling platform at government-run sports centre

  • Director of Architectural Services Edward Tse says he is saddened over death of man, 69, who was working on elevating platform at Kwai Chung sports centre
  • He says his department will step up scrutiny of elevating platforms used in maintenance work and require contractors to do likewise

Leopold Chen
Leopold Chen

Updated: 11:29am, 8 Aug, 2023

