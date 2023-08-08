Kee Wah Mooncake samples will be on offer at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023. Photo: Elson Li
Samples are back at Hong Kong Food Expo amid concerns that Japanese imports may be unpalatable for some
- Event is set to take place from August 17 to 21 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai
- Organisers hope visitor numbers this year will rise by 10 per cent now that tasting is allowed and borders are open
