Kee Wah Mooncake samples will be on offer at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023. Photo: Elson Li
Kee Wah Mooncake samples will be on offer at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Samples are back at Hong Kong Food Expo amid concerns that Japanese imports may be unpalatable for some

  • Event is set to take place from August 17 to 21 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai
  • Organisers hope visitor numbers this year will rise by 10 per cent now that tasting is allowed and borders are open

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 7:33pm, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Kee Wah Mooncake samples will be on offer at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023. Photo: Elson Li
Kee Wah Mooncake samples will be on offer at Hong Kong Food Expo 2023. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE