An illustration of the new Huanggang checkpoint building, scheduled to open in 2026. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s I&T development behind quicker immigration clearance at Shenzhen checkpoint, mainland Chinese official says
- Wang Gang, chief of the Shenzhen Exit and Entry Port Office, says housing immigration facilities under one roof at Huanggang will free up land for Hong Kong
- Travellers will only need to have their identity documents checked once under arrangements, which will begin when checkpoint reopens in 2026
