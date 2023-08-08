Indonesia warned that it would not process the applications of employers who failed to follow the new regulations. Photo: Edmond So
Indonesia warned that it would not process the applications of employers who failed to follow the new regulations. Photo: Edmond So
Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong labour chief meets Cambodian and Bangladeshi consuls general over plans to bring in more domestic helpers, as authorities respond to Indonesian fee rise

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun speaks to Cambodian Consul General Puthisathbopeaneaky Pech and Bangladeshi counterpart Israt Ara
  • Labour Department exploring options for bringing in more domestic helpers from the two nations in response to fee rise for employers hiring workers from Indonesia

Fiona Chow

Updated: 11:02pm, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia warned that it would not process the applications of employers who failed to follow the new regulations. Photo: Edmond So
Indonesia warned that it would not process the applications of employers who failed to follow the new regulations. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE