The NGO said content posted on pornographic sites is spread on an “exponential scale” compared to other platforms, Photo: Shutterstock
Greater effort needed to protect Hong Kong victims whose intimate photos posted online without consent, NGO says
- RainLily says that from April 2021 to March 2023, it had received 646 requests for assistance relating to image-based sexual violence
- Half of images NGO dealt with were distributed by people victims knew, including intimate partners
The NGO said content posted on pornographic sites is spread on an “exponential scale” compared to other platforms, Photo: Shutterstock