The NGO said content posted on pornographic sites is spread on an “exponential scale” compared to other platforms, Photo: Shutterstock
Greater effort needed to protect Hong Kong victims whose intimate photos posted online without consent, NGO says

  • RainLily says that from April 2021 to March 2023, it had received 646 requests for assistance relating to image-based sexual violence
  • Half of images NGO dealt with were distributed by people victims knew, including intimate partners

Winona Cheung
Winona Cheung

Updated: 11:17pm, 8 Aug, 2023

