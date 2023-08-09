Some of the Hong Kong scouts attending a world jamboree in South Korea have expressed disappointment that the event was cut short by a looming typhoon, as their spirits remained high despite the extremely hot weather and poor hygiene conditions. The teenagers, who were among the 460 delegates from the city at the World Scout Jamboree, said toilets at the site were clogged, floors muddy and temperatures inside tents comparable with those of a sauna. “Almost all of the scouts in my unit do not want to leave. We already got through the toughest days … How can we not push through the rest of the camp? Us Hongkongers are born to be challenged and stay determined,” said Anson Ng, 15. The group has moved to a learning centre in Seoul and will return home on Wednesday, after the Scout Association of Hong Kong announced on Monday that the delegates would leave the campsite in Saemangeum on or before August 9 because of the approaching Typhoon Khanun. The announcement came just before the organisers of the 12-day event said all participants would have to leave because of the extreme weather. The jamboree was originally expected to run until Saturday. Contingents from Britain, the United States and Singapore were reported to have left the site early over the weekend because of the high temperatures. In the first week of the event, which began on August 1, hundreds of teenagers reported falling ill under the sweltering heat, with many receiving treatment at the on-site hospital for fever and skin rashes. The association on Tuesday said eight Hong Kong delegates were unwell, with most of them suffering from mild heat-related illnesses. They were treated at the on-site facility and discharged the same day. 460 Hong Kong scouts at world event in South Korea to evacuate over Typhoon Khanun The mercury is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the area over the coming weeks and the campsite has few shaded areas. Ng said the arrangements at the campsite were “messy” at the beginning. “During the first day, we went to an off-site activity to see a waterfall but ended up getting sent to a water activity course and the bus driver didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Most of the toilets were either clogged or people didn’t flush, and the ground of the toilet was constantly muddy.” Ng also noted meals were delayed by around two hours, noting he was in the queue from 5am until almost 7am. He said some food was already rotten as it had been sitting out in the heat, although he found his meals to be passable. The student recognised the efforts being made by the organisers despite the problems. “I deeply appreciate the work done by all leaders and the international service team, I can see they have tried their best … it’s just that the weather and environment are too harsh.” Another Hong Kong scout, Tim Leung, 15, said he was also saddened to leave early but he believed the evacuation was necessary. “I feel sad that I cannot attend the closing ceremony because there will be a K-pop show,” he said. The organisers rescheduled the closing ceremony for Friday at the Jeonju World Cup stadium. South Korea scrambles to save 40,000 scouts from brutal heatwave: ‘real chaos’ The spirits of the Hong Kong scouts remained high, according to Ng. “Although we didn’t know each other, we helped everyone, shared electric fans, helped other people set up places to sleep and so much more,” he said. “This spirit, along with us being prepared, is what got us through everything.” Tate Yau, 16, a Hong Kong scout, said he felt dizzy a few times due to the extreme heat. “The days are really hot and sunny, especially between 9am to 6pm. I felt like I was having a sauna inside the tent,” he said. “There was no fan in the tent. But we received a handheld fan this week, and I used it while I was sleeping.” Yau said most activities, including some off-site events were cancelled because of the weather, and they were forced to stay at the campsite exchanging scout badges with other peers from different countries. K-pop concert for scouts postponed but show goes on at heatwave-hit jamboree Hong Kong’s Home and Youth Affairs Bureau had urged the association to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all members, especially youngsters. An association spokesperson said the jamboree organiser had cancelled some outdoor activities, provided sufficient water, electrolyte supplements, arranged more air-conditioned locations and buses, and deployed more medical personnel. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier demanded conditions be “immediately improved” after reports of dirty toilets, inadequate food and a lack of services. The jamboree originally hosted 43,000 scouts, mostly aged 14 to 17, from 158 countries. The organisers on Tuesday night said that nearly 40,000 participants had safely departed the campsite and relocated to multiple sites in Seoul.