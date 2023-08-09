Hong Kong’s development minister has warned that authorities will soon launch legal action against building owners who drag their feet on conducting compulsory maintenance work in light of recent incidents of falling concrete. Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho fired the warning shot on Wednesday, a day after a chunk of concrete fell off a 57-year-old building and hit a bus in Mong Kok, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the city. The government had earlier said the Buildings Department would initiate prosecution proceedings against property owners who received maintenance orders but failed to deliver without a reasonable excuse by the end of the year. “We hope to give owners a few months to follow up,” Linn said. “Of course, if some are obstinate or haven’t made an effort after repeated reminders … the department will not wait until the end of this year to prosecute them.” Owners of around 2,700 buildings aged 30 years or above have yet to comply with mandatory inspection orders on time, with 900 properties still to take the preliminary step of hiring a registered professional for a check-up. Among the 900, 150 have taken part in repair subsidy schemes launched by the Urban Renewal Authority, a statutory body that tackles urban decay. Stiffer penalties urged as work orders neglected at 2,700 Hong Kong buildings Linn said she expected the Buildings Department to give an update on the progress of the 900 soon, adding that the administration would also look at ways to speed up maintenance work apart from strengthening enforcement. “We hope to explore with the Urban Renewal Authority on speeding up subsidy assessment and tendering progress … as well as how the Buildings Department can accelerate follow-up with professional institutes, including how it can take up building inspection more quickly,” Linn said. Currently, the department can carry out necessary inspection and repair works on buildings assessed to have higher risks, but it will collect an additional fee on top of construction costs from owners. Hong Kong buildings authority under fire over falling concrete from block Linn stressed that owners should act responsibly on maintenance and warned that incidents of falling concrete could result in criminal and civil liability. They should not wait for the government to handle repairs, she added. She also reminded residents to hire registered professionals for inspections as some politicians had initiated preliminary check-ups for old buildings after the incidents with concrete. Contractors also had a responsibility to handle materials properly and ensure construction quality, Linn added. Over half of Hong Kong buildings with inspection notices have yet to be checked On Tuesday, concrete fell off the scaffolding-clad Sun Hing Building in Mong Kok for the second time in 10 days. The concrete left a hole in the roof of a bus but no injuries were reported. Police arrested a 47-year-old man in charge of an engineering company responsible for maintenance and decorating work at the building. Separately, Linn said technology could help tackle challenges faced by the construction industry, including speeding up maintenance work and homebuilding, as well as high costs and an ageing working population.