Mufti Muhammad Arshad invited teachers of the Islamic faith to a meeting after the alleged assault. Photo: Handout
Mufti Muhammad Arshad invited teachers of the Islamic faith to a meeting after the alleged assault. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s chief imam urges teachers to attend training after 13-year-old boy undergoes 6-hour eye surgery following alleged assault at religious learning centre

  • Student left with detached retina with a 180-degree tear and advised to undergo two operations after alleged assault at learning centre
  • Mufti Muhammad Arshad condemns alleged attack, urges teachers to attend training on how to approach religious education

Lars Hamer

Updated: 6:58pm, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mufti Muhammad Arshad invited teachers of the Islamic faith to a meeting after the alleged assault. Photo: Handout
Mufti Muhammad Arshad invited teachers of the Islamic faith to a meeting after the alleged assault. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE