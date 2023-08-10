Mufti Muhammad Arshad invited teachers of the Islamic faith to a meeting after the alleged assault. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s chief imam urges teachers to attend training after 13-year-old boy undergoes 6-hour eye surgery following alleged assault at religious learning centre
- Student left with detached retina with a 180-degree tear and advised to undergo two operations after alleged assault at learning centre
- Mufti Muhammad Arshad condemns alleged attack, urges teachers to attend training on how to approach religious education
