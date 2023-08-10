Street vendors use loudspeakers to attract customers in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
Silencing retailers? Hong Kong environmental authorities’ proposed ban on loudspeakers has hawkers worried

  • Retailers competing for business turn up volume to attract customers and cause noise pollution, environment protection officer says
  • Proposed ban would not cover news on outdoor screens, food trucks playing music unrelated to goods and restaurants calling queue ticket numbers

Winona Cheung and Sammy Heung
Winona Cheung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:24pm, 10 Aug, 2023

