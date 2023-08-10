Street vendors use loudspeakers to attract customers in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
Silencing retailers? Hong Kong environmental authorities’ proposed ban on loudspeakers has hawkers worried
- Retailers competing for business turn up volume to attract customers and cause noise pollution, environment protection officer says
- Proposed ban would not cover news on outdoor screens, food trucks playing music unrelated to goods and restaurants calling queue ticket numbers
