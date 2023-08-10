Indonesian domestic helpers spend their rest day in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
No rule change for Hongkongers hiring Indonesian domestic helpers, labour chief says after talks with country’s diplomat
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says Indonesia’s acting consul general has clarified ‘no change to cost structure of fees’ following revised rules for hiring helpers
- Minister stresses importance of maintaining ‘long-standing cordial, mutually beneficial and close cooperative relationship’ between Hong Kong and Indonesia
