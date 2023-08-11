The 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after undergoing a six-hour eye surgery. Photo: Handout
Muslim Council of Hong Kong pledges surveillance cameras, code of conduct after student requires eye surgery following alleged slap by teacher

  • Raft of long-term measures raised a day after body reveals case at religious school, in which teacher accused of slapping boy, 13, over failure to recite Koran verse
  • Action includes training and meetings for teachers, who will have to officially acknowledge code of conduct

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2023

