The 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after undergoing a six-hour eye surgery. Photo: Handout
Muslim Council of Hong Kong pledges surveillance cameras, code of conduct after student requires eye surgery following alleged slap by teacher
- Raft of long-term measures raised a day after body reveals case at religious school, in which teacher accused of slapping boy, 13, over failure to recite Koran verse
- Action includes training and meetings for teachers, who will have to officially acknowledge code of conduct
