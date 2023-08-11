New rules would have required employers to shoulder the full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000. Photo: Edmond So
Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Indonesian consulate in Hong Kong says policy talks on hiring domestic helpers should take place between governments, after association’s fee hike claim

  • Comments follow labour minister Chris Sun’s statement that arrangement for hiring helpers from country ‘remains the same’
  • Revised regulation in Indonesia would require employers to shoulder the full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung and Fiona Chow

Updated: 4:22pm, 11 Aug, 2023

New rules would have required employers to shoulder the full recruitment cost of up to HK$20,000. Photo: Edmond So
