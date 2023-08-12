“The dense urban feel of Hong Kong creates a greater sense of contrast between the crowded cityscape and the exposed body,” Cheung said.

Woman arrested after video of couple having sex on balcony posted online

Their locations have ranged from well-known landmarks in the business district to quiet parks and beaches. There are shots of Kwok next to City Hall in Central and at the Tsim Sha Tsui East promenade.

Over the past five years, the couple in their 30s have posted more than 100 photos of Kwok on social media platform Twitter, recently rebranded X.

The photographer she poses for is her boyfriend, finance sector employee Wesley Cheung*. Kwok considers herself a “slasher”, a term coined to describe young people who simultaneously take up several jobs.

Hongkonger Crystal Kwok* respects the rules on most days of the week. But on weekends, she disrobes to be photographed naked in public places, including in broad daylight.

The couple are among an unknown number of individuals in the city practising “exposure photography”, though some would just call it exhibitionism.

Enthusiasts refer to their hobby as lou ceot in Cantonese, a local take on the Japanese roshutsu, which refers to appearing fully or partially nude in public areas for photographs that often focus on intimate body parts.

“Body exposure is not necessarily erotic,” said Cheung, although he knew there were people in Hong Kong who considered his photos obscene and immoral.

Kwok said she had drawn unwelcome attention because of her ample bosom, and when she was younger, strangers had taken photos of her or touched her indecently on the street.

“You guys are so curious about the female body? Let me show it to you,” she declared, explaining her penchant for being photographed nude.

As far as Hong Kong law is concerned, however, the activity is illegal.

Indecent exposure is punishable by up to six months’ jail and a HK$2,000 (US$255) fine. Publishing obscene articles – including photos – carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$1 million fine.

In March, an 18-year-old male student was arrested on suspicion of posting without authorisation images of a woman who stripped in a public library.

A clip of a woman undressing in Central Library in Causeway Bay was widely circulated online and led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male student who posted pictures taken from the video. Photo: Handout

His shots were from a widely circulated video clip showing the unidentified woman removing her clothes and reaching for a book in what is believed to be the Central Library in Causeway Bay.

In June, a 40-year-old waitress was arrested for indecent exposure and publishing obscene articles, after more than 120 photographs and videos were found on social media platforms showing her naked or exposing her breasts and genitals.

She was shot on busy streets and in public transport, shops, restaurants and hotels, and at country parks and waterfront areas.

Both cases are pending.

According to an investigator involved in the second case, the woman was arrested after a report was filed with the police. However, police had to consult the Department of Justice on technical legal issues regarding the online publication of obscene articles as there had been no precedent.

The officer said police had identified about 10 Twitter account holders posting similar images. The woman’s arrest was meant to serve as a deterrent, he said.

Kwok and Cheung said they did not pursue their “exposure” passion for money and none of their works were for sale.

They were aware that some women, men and couples put their photos and videos, showing them naked or engaged in sexual acts, on subscription-based online platforms.

“That is not what I intended,” Cheung said. It was satisfying enough for the couple that their public account on Twitter had amassed about 28,000 followers, mainly from Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and Japan.

Cheung said he just wanted to show the beauty of the nude human form set against the surrounding environment.

Kwok said: “My unclothed body blending into the surrounding nature or something raw is actually beautiful.”

Explaining how they did their shoots, the couple said they would plan ahead before going to a location and Cheung would get his camera ready.

Kwok would then remove her long coat – usually her only garment – and he would snap away quickly. They would then leave hurriedly, minimising the risk of running into other people or the police.

Afterwards, they would select the best shots, with Kwok’s face covered, and post them on Twitter, one of the most tolerant platforms for explicit images.

Kwok said she used to be a timid person and lacked self-esteem, but had gained confidence from the response to her photos.

“Many people ‘liked’ the pictures we posted and Wesley said to me, ‘See, you’re not that bad. Have more confidence in yourself’,” she said.

Clinical psychologist Dr Karen Liem said her peers defined exhibitionism as the desire to expose oneself or engage in sexual acts in public settings and derive sexual pleasure from the activity.

Someone who merely took nude photos in public places and shared them online might not be considered an exhibitionist, she added.

Sociologist Sara Zhong Hua from Chinese University said younger people considered it an achievement to have many followers online, but it was not easy to stand out.

So for some, being photographed in the buff in public was a way to draw eyeballs, she added.

Gary Ho*, another photographer of naked women in public places, said he usually found his models online and had been shooting for a year.

His favourite photos were taken in daylight at a public housing estate’s basketball court, showing his nude model next to the hoop.

Ho admitted that he sold some of his photos, but said that was not his main source of income. He said he was married, but his wife was clueless about his hobby.

Ho, in his 40s, said his wife had no idea he had been shooting such photos for a year.

He said he had come across about 30 accounts on Twitter and Telegram showing similar images that impressed him.

The photographers in the circle ranged from students and ordinary salary earners to big business operators aged from their teens to their 40s, and their models were usually their girlfriends or wives.

“We are just normal individuals, but we like to do something a little bit special,” he said. “After you do something difficult, you have a sense of achievement.”

* Names changed at the interviewees’ request.