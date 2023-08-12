Hong Kong authorities will carry out emergency repairs on 30 buildings by mid-September that have failed to comply with mandatory inspection orders, the city’s development minister has said following a string of incidents involving falling concrete. Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Saturday also conceded that authorities had been lenient on prosecuting building owners in the past, but she vowed to crack down on those who failed to carry out check-ups without a reasonable excuse by the end of the year. “In the past, we were more lenient and allowed more time for owners to carry out their duty,” she told a radio show. “But in the future, we will strengthen our efforts by having more prosecutions in a faster manner.” The minister’s warning comes after a string of incidents involving concrete falling off buildings, sparking calls for tougher penalties on owners and more government intervention. In the latest case, concrete fell off the scaffolding-clad Sun Hing Building in Mong Kok on Tuesday for the second time in 10 days, leaving a hole on the roof of a bus. No injuries were reported. Falling concrete chunk in Hong Kong rips hole in roof of double-decker bus “We sent drones to inspect the external walls of ‘three-nil buildings’ that are facing the main roads and have been complained about before,” Linn said, referring to blocks which do not have owners’ corporations or residents’ organisations, or have not engaged property management companies. “If risks are identified, we will carry out emergency repairs and recover the costs from the owners later,” she said, adding a total of 30 buildings had been singled out in the first batch. The owners would need to pay a 20 per cent surcharge for repairs, she added. Linn said she believed the works on the first batch would be completed by mid-September. A total of 2,700 buildings aged 30 years or older have failed to comply with mandatory inspection orders on time. The 30 buildings in the first batch are among 900 properties which have yet to take the preliminary step of hiring a registered professional for a check-up. Linn said efforts were under way to get in touch with the owners to learn more about the situation. The Buildings Department will also take over inspection and repairs for another 1,100 buildings and recover the costs from the owners upon completion. Each property will take about one and a half years to complete. Linn said the repair work for these buildings would take a few years in total to complete. Warning for ‘obstinate’ Hong Kong building owners to ensure work orders followed The minister urged building owners to “not wait for government intervention” and vowed to go tough on those who failed to comply with the orders by the end of the year. Failure to comply with a mandatory inspection order is punishable by a HK$50,000 (US$6,396) fine and one year in jail, and each day of delay brings an extra HK$5,000 penalty. Amid calls to increase the penalty, Linn did not reveal the government’s stance on the issue, saying that those prosecuted in the past were asked to pay a lot less than the maximum fine, and were not given a jail sentence. “Would increasing the penalty be helpful? We do not have a position yet, but owners should not only look at the penalty of not complying with the order because you would need to fork out a lot more if your negligence results in injuries,” she said.