The 13-year-old boy alleged to have been slapped by a religous studies teacher in hospital for an eye operation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong

Hong Kong religious studies teacher charged with slapping 13-year-old boy during lesson

  • Man, 35, charged in connection with alleged assault on boy at religious centre, expected to appear in court on Monday
  • Boy’s sister, 17, says she hopes family decision to press charges will help ‘educate’ parents that corporal punishment is wrong

Fiona Chow

Updated: 9:45pm, 12 Aug, 2023

