The 13-year-old boy alleged to have been slapped by a religous studies teacher in hospital for an eye operation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong religious studies teacher charged with slapping 13-year-old boy during lesson
- Man, 35, charged in connection with alleged assault on boy at religious centre, expected to appear in court on Monday
- Boy’s sister, 17, says she hopes family decision to press charges will help ‘educate’ parents that corporal punishment is wrong
The 13-year-old boy alleged to have been slapped by a religous studies teacher in hospital for an eye operation. Photo: Handout