Under current policies, those who have been living in public rental flats for 10 years are required to declare their income and assets every two years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Raise age limit for Hong Kong public housing tenants exempt from asset declaration to 65, government adviser suggests
- Threshold for tenants spared from income and asset assessment should be increased from 60 to 65, Cleresa Wong of the Subsidised Housing Committee argues
- If age limit of 60 continues, it will have huge impact on public housing turnover, Wong says
