The gradual relaxation of anti-epidemic control measures has helped boost Hong Kong’s population. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong population rises to 7.5 million, boosted by border reopening and new talent schemes
- Population rose to 7,498,100 in mid-2023 from 7,346,100 in the same period last year, Census and Statistics Department figures show
- Increase is the result of border reopening, as well as stranded residents returning from overseas and the admission of people through different schemes
The gradual relaxation of anti-epidemic control measures has helped boost Hong Kong’s population. Photo: Dickson Lee